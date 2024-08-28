Heat Advisory continues for entire area; Chance of pop-up storms later today

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the entire area due to dangerous heat.

There is an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this extreme heat and has the latest TIMING on any potential pop-up storms this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

It will remain muggy this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, followed by gradual clearing.

The heat wave continues as we will see highs in the low to mid-90s with partly cloudy skies, but there is a chance of pop-up storms this afternoon, Ritz says.

If we get any storms, they could be strong with damaging winds being the main concern.

Ritz adds the heat and humidity will stay with us Thursday and Friday, but it will be cooler next week.

