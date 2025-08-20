911 call captures moment naked man enters neighbor’s home, fires shot

CLARK COUNTY — The armed naked man accused of breaking into two Clark County homes made his first court appearance.

It all started when deputies said Jason Vaughn knocked on three doors in the area of N. Houston Pike and U.S. 40 on Tuesday morning.

A 911 call that is over 20 minutes long captures the moments Vaughn enters a woman’s home.

The woman tells dispatchers that Vaughn started banging on her front door and looked to be in trouble, so she let him in.

That’s when she noticed he had a gun.

The woman told dispatchers that Vaughn pointed the gun down her hallway and stopped her from leaving.

“He shot the gun! Hurry, please,” the woman tells the dispatcher.

You can hear the woman make it to her bedroom window and meet with deputies who helped her escape.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said once deputies got the woman to safety, Vaugn shot a second time.

He then left the home, and deputies told him to drop the gun.

He then shot a third round and tried to run.

He was not successful and is now in the Clark County Jail.

In Clark County Municipal Court Wednesday, Vaughn pleaded not guilty.

The judge told Vaughn that he cannot have any contact with the victims.

Deputies said Vaughn claimed he was being hunted by something.

In court, he told the judge he has a mental health condition and recently changed his medication.

