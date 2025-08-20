Over 200 tons of debris cleared after historic catholic church fire

MERCER COUNTY — Debris has been cleared months after a devastating fire at a historic catholic church.

On May 29, a fire broke out at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein.

Workers on the roof were placing shingles when they saw smoke.

The fire resulted in the collapse of the steeple and damage throughout. The church dates back to the 1890s.

On Aug. 15, Father Ken Schnipke provided an update on restoration efforts at the church.

Over 200 tons of debris were removed from the church, along with scrap metal that has been recycled, Schnipke said.

Crews were not able to remove debris from the northwest sacristy due to unsafe door headers and walls, or from the bell tower platform.

Schnipke said that while the organ console, facade, and mechanical parts were destroyed, a significant portion of the pipes were protected.

The windows can also be removed and restored.

Next steps include dismantling and rebuilding a significant portion of the north-west wall and the upper portion of the bell tower.

Other reinforcement would likely be needed in the basement and foundation walls.

Updates on recovery efforts will continue to be posted on the church’s blog.

