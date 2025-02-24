Hazing report details allegations against suspended Miami University fraternity

OXFORD — A hazing report completed by a Miami University student provides new details on the hazing allegations that led to the suspension of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended by the Office of Community Standards for allegations of hazing.

The hazing report obtained by our news partners at WCPO-9 TV was filled out by a Miami student on behalf of the student who alleges hazing happened in an off-campus annex house for the fraternity.

A student who had accepted a bid at the reporting student’s fraternity “was coerced and forced into accepting a bid at Sigma Alpha Epsilon,” according to the report.

After accepting that bid, the report says the now-SAE pledge told the reporting student he’s been forced to cut communication with others, delete social media, and cater to active fraternity members in an annex home for up to 24 hours a day.

According to the report, the pledge eventually contacted the student who filed the report to ask if he could swap back to his fraternity because SAE “was not the right fit for him.”

“During this phone call, I noticed that his voice sounded shaky and fearful,” the reporting student wrote.

The pledge then apparently dropped all communication with the student for two days, after which he called the student to say he’d been threatened for trying to leave SAE.

“He then began to explain what specifically was going on and said that the treatment was ‘inhumane,’” the report reads. “I became concerned for him and his safety, so I drove to his dorm, picked him up, and took him to the [REDACTED] house.”

Once at the reporting student’s house the pledge allegedly showed the student videos, screenshots of messages, and photos from his time at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.

The reporting student said in the report that the pledge was forced to eat an entire can of chewing tobacco, and then do a handstand.

“This pledge has never had nicotine and ended up vomiting,” the report says. “He was then told to eat the throw-up (he did not).”

The report goes on to say pledges were forced to do wall sits while covered in baby oil and each time they slipped they were forced to drink.

The report also alleges the fraternity had a “pledge on duty” system in place where pledges worked shifts serving active members for chunks of time that spanned from 12 to 24 hours.

“One message that I was shown, an active told said pledge that he would hold a ‘12 gauge down his throat and watch his brain splatter,’” the student wrote in the report. “Also I was told that pledges were put in a basement and were not allowed to leave unless it was for food or a shower.”

The student helped facilitate the pledge’s swap from SAE into the student’s fraternity but stated in the report that after SAE was notified the pledge would not be moving forward with the process at their house, they tried to convince him to stay.

“They tried to convince him to stay and said things such as ‘the first week is always the hardest,’ ‘you’ll see why we do all the things we do,’ ‘we all had to go through it,’ and ‘some of [REDACTED] guys haze just to haze,’” the report says.

According to the report, the pledge was aware the student submitted the hazing report and the pledge’s parents were notified of the allegations.

A university spokesperson told News Center 7 that Sigma Alpha Epsilon is under suspension while the investigation into the hazing allegations is being done.

Under the suspension, the group is prohibited from meeting in any capacity, officially or unofficially.

“Hazing of any kind is illegal and strictly prohibited at Miami University,” the spokesperson said. “Miami seeks to promote a safe environment where students may participate in activities and organizations without compromising their health, safety, or welfare.”

