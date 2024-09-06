Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for local man canceled

FAIRBORN — UPDATE: This Endangered Missing Adult Alert was canceled at 1:30 p.m.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a Greene County man, according to the Fairborn Police Department.
Volodymyr Sabelkin, 71, walked away from his home on Wimbledon Drive in Fairborn at 10:40 a.m. and has not returned.
Sabelkin is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has gray hair and eyes.
If you see Sabelkin, call 911 or contact the Fairborn Police Department.
