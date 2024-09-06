1 in custody after reported bank robbery in Moraine

MORAINE — A suspect is in custody after a reported robbery at a bank in Moraine on Friday, a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed.
Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on 1923 W Dorothy Lane.
The dispatcher said police have one person in custody.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
