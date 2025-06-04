Have you seen her? Deputies looking for woman wanted for stealing a vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen her?
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman wanted for stealing a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that they are looking for Harley Smith, who is wanted on multiple felony charges.
She is wanted for Grand Theft (Motor Vehicle), a fourth-degree felony, and Having Weapons While Under Disability (prior offense of violence), a third-degree felony.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.
