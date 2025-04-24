Guns, suspected narcotics found during search in Harrison Twp; 2 in custody

HARRISON TWP. — Two people were taken into custody after deputies responded to a burglary and weapons complaint Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting four males with guns on Gant Drive in Harrison Twp., according to a media release.

When deputies arrived, they detained one juvenile and two other suspects ran upstairs.

Another suspect, who deputies said had a loaded gun, was on the first floor and refused to listen to commands.

After detaining the four suspects, deputies searched the home and found five guns, rounds of ammunition, and several bags of a ‘white powdery substance,’ according to the media release.

Deputies believe the substance is a narcotic.

Two suspects were booked in the Montgomery County Jail on concealed carry weapon charges and additional charges will be reviewed by the county’s prosecutor’s office.

Harrison Twp. detectives are continuing to investigate.

