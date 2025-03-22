‘Grieving his loss;’ Local ‘Comic Book Guy’ dies

YELLOW SPRINGS — A longtime Yellow Springs comic book curator dubbed the ‘Comic Book Guy’ has died.

Dark Star Books in Yellow Springs announced in a Facebook post last week that their comic book curator, Frank Marcucci, passed away Saturday, March 15.

Marcucci passed away Saturday night after a heart attack, according to the post.

Known as the ‘Comic Book Guy’, Marcucci curated the used book stores’ more than 30,000 back-issue comics and had been buying and selling comics for decades, according to the store’s website.

He spent his last day working at the shop, talking comics and Grateful Dead shows with customers, before dancing at Peach’s Grill, according to the Facebook post.

“He seemed perfectly fine. We are grieving his loss, as are so many. We will share info about services for him when we know more,” the post read.

