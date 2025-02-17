Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides for President’s Day

DAYTON — People can take advantage of free rides on RTA buses today for President’s Day.

The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides systemwide today to ensure people can attend various events, according to an RTA spokesperson.

This includes fixed-route buses as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service.

“If you’ve never taken a ride on the RTA before, today is a great day to try it out because all rides are FREE today!” they wrote on social media.

The call center will operate under regular business hours, the spokesperson said.

The RTA will also offer free rides on all remaining federal holidays throughout 2025.

