Grand jury hands up formal charges accusing 2 people of terrorizing a man at gunpoint

DAYTON — The man and woman accused of terrorizing a man at gunpoint early last week now are formally charged with several felonies stemming from the incident that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday handed up a multiple-count indictment accusing Darius Woods, 24, on as many as eight felonies and Jamonae Foster-Jones, 22, on three felonies including two counts of aggravated robbery.

EARLIER: Crash of stolen car leads police to 2 suspected of terrorizing man at gunpoint

The two are accused of detaining a man at gunpoint the night of Feb. 6 after luring him into a residence on Midway Avenue, according to affidavits filed with the courts. Woods and Foster-Jones, according to the indictments, then forced the man to withdraw money from ATMs and took his car that same night.

The man told police the two sped off in his car after forcing him out in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue.

Woods crashed that car while trying to elude police. He suffered injuries described in the affidavits as causing “substantial risk of serious physical harm.”

Police took Foster-Jones, of Midway Avenue, into custody a few hours after the crash when they went to the Midway Avenue address the victim said he was forced to enter. Foster-Jones answered the door and lied about her identity in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to the affidavit. She then was taken into custody.

Woods, who spent a few days in a hospital, and Foster-Jones both remain in the Montgomery County Jail.

They are to be arraigned in county Common Pleas Court on Feb. 20, according to court documents.





