Crash of stolen car leads police to 2 suspected of terrorizing a man at gunpoint

DAYTON — The driver who crashed a car early Tuesday while trying to get away from police is one of two people police believe terrorized a man at gunpoint Sunday night when they robbed him, detained him, forced him to withdraw money from ATMs and then took his car.

>> Missing girl’s phone activity stopped after she was last seen

That scenario was detailed in two affidavits filed in Dayton Municipal Court this week that accuse Darius Woods, 24, and Jamonae Foster-Jones, 22, of committing multiple felonies.

Woods, of Notre Dame Avenue, was taken to a hospital from the crash into a tree in Dayton. Police said they found a handgun on the floorboard. Woods already has felony convictions out of Greene County. A woman was in the car with Woods, but the court documents offer no details as to whether she was injured or involved in the offenses Woods is accused of committing.

According to the affidavits, the male victim told police Woods and Foster-Jones lured him into a residence in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue about 11 p.m. Sunday, where they detained him against his will. Woods had a handgun, according to the victim, and both suspects robbed him of his money and other personal property.

>> SPECIAL REPORT: How to protect your ride as car thefts skyrocket

The victim told police Woods and Foster-Jones then forced him into his vehicle and forced him to go to ATMs and attempt to withdraw money. The court documents offer no details as to how much or whether any money was retrieved from the ATMs. The man told police the two then forced him out of the car in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue and they sped off.

That was the car Woods crashed, causing injuries described in the affidavits as causing “substantial risk of serious physical harm.”

Police took Foster-Jones, of Midway Avenue, into custody a few hours after the crash when they went to the Midway Avenue address the victim said he was forced to enter. Foster-Jones answered the door and lied about her identity in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to the affidavit. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail where she remained Thursday night.

The following charges have been filed against Woods:

* Kidnapping but safe release

* Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

* Aggravated robbery with threat of serious harm

* Obstruction of official business

* Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

* Carrying concealed weapons

* Weapons possession under disability as a felon

* Having a weapon under disability as a felon

* Improper handling of a firearm

Woods is not in jail and likely remains in a hospital because of the injuries suffered in the crash.

Foster-Jones is charged with:

* Kidnapping but safe release

* Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

* Aggravated robbery with threat of serious harm

* Obstruction of official business

Bail for her is $150,000, according to online jail records. A court hearing for her is scheduled for mid-February.













©2024 Cox Media Group