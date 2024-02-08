How to protect your ride as car thefts skyrocket – Today at 5pm on News Center 7

DAYTON — Ninety seconds is all it takes for a thief to steal a car in the Miami Valley. In the past, News Center 7 talked about a TikTok trend where people would steal Kias and Hyundais. Now, criminals are using new technology to go after more vehicles.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with investigators about the growing issue and explains what you can do to protect yourself from theft today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Tiffnay Rue, who owns a Kia, bought her car on November 29, but five days before Christmas, it was gone.

“It hurt, it hurt deep,” Rue said.” I was leaving work and I walked outside and I’m like ‘Where’s my car?’”

The car was gone, and she had no idea when it was stolen because she did not see or hear anything.

