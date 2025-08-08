Grand jury declines to indict local officers in deadly shooting of man during mental health call

DAYTON — Eight local officers will not be facing charges for the deadly shooting of a man during a mental health call.

Taylor Cotton, 26, was shot and killed by police in Dayton on October 19, 2024, after a mental health crisis escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement.

As previously reported, Cotton’s mother called 911 to report that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis and had threatened her life. Prior to the incident, Cotton had thrown bricks into the roadway and set a vacant house on fire.

The situation intensified when Cotton left the residence in a tan Buick armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, and a second 911 call indicated he intended to have a shootout with police.

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene on Rosedale Avenue, they made contact with Cotton.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that officers attempted to de-escalate the situation for 30 minutes.

At 9:09 a.m., Cotton exited his vehicle and pointed the shotgun at officers, prompting six Dayton police officers, one Moraine police officer, and one Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy to fire their weapons, striking Cotton multiple times.

Cotton was hit and later pronounced deceased.

It was later discovered that the shotgun was unloaded at the time of the incident.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury reviewed the shooting and did not return an indictment against the officers involved.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. requested two Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys from Franklin County to serve as Special Assistant Prosecutors in the investigation.

