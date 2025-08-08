Motorized wheelchairs spotted going down Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — A new video shows two people riding motorized wheelchairs traveling on an Ohio interstate.

The video was obtained through a public records request with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on July 30 in Columbus.

In the video, two people in motorized wheelchairs can be seen slowly going down the shoulder of Interstate 670.

They can be seen going in the opposite direction of traffic.

Law enforcement was called out to the interstate and eventually escorted both individuals off the interstate, WCMH in Columbus and WLTW in Cincinnati reported.

Both people were given a warning.

