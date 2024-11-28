Governors place bet before Ohio State-Michigan game

COLUMBUS — Both Ohio and Michigan governors have placed a bet on “The Game.”

Governor Mike DeWine has wagered a candy basket, highlighting Ohio’s candy companies, according to a spokesperson.

This includes assorted chocolates from Dayton’s Esther Price candies, Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes from Perrysburg, and chocolate-covered pretzels from Cleveland’s Malley’s Chocolates.

“With a spot to play in the Big 10 championship on the line, Fran and I are confident the Buckeyes will emerge victorious in the greatest rivalry in college football. I am proud to engage in this friendly bet with Governor Whitmer, showcasing some of the finest treats Ohio has to offer,” said DeWine.

Whitmer has wagered a pack of Michi-gummies from Shurms Candy, a Michigan company with locations across the state.

“I can’t wait to watch the Michigan Wolverines beat The Ohio State Buckeyes for the fourth year in a row alongside thousands of college football fans across the nation. I’m confident our Wolverines are going to come out on top on Saturday, and I’m happy to wager Governor DeWine some amazing Michigan-shaped gummies. Go Blue!” said Whitmer.

Ohio State hosts Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

