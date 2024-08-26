‘Getting it back on its feet;’ High school football field damaged by tornadoes remains under repair

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Students returned to school today, but the school district has been working all summer long rebuilding the football stadium that was damaged by tornadoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher watched as crews got the field ready to go for their first home game. See how far the repairs have come LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

The new turf at Good Samaritan Stadium means Greenville could be back to hosting their Friday night football before long.

The football stadium was destroyed by tornadoes that hit Greenville High School’s campus in May. Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer said he was the first to see the damage at the football stadium.

“It was a little heart-wrenching that night to come out and see our stadium, which has been here for 100 years, in the condition that it was in that night,” Shaffer said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Coroner IDs woman killed in crash involving Mercedes in Montgomery County

Area school district to dismiss early some days this week due to heat wave

1 flown to hospital after stabbing in Preble County

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



