Garage damaged after early morning fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A garage is damaged after a fire in Miamisburg early Thursday morning.
Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 6200 block of Cedar Lane on reports of a garage fire.
They have asked people to avoid Cedar Lane near Sunset Avenue, according to a social media post.
They posted a photo on Facebook that showed smoke coming from the damaged garage.
News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District for any information on possible injuries and the cost of damages.
We will update this story.
