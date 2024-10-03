Garage damaged after early morning fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A garage is damaged after a fire in Miamisburg early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 6200 block of Cedar Lane on reports of a garage fire.

They have asked people to avoid Cedar Lane near Sunset Avenue, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

They posted a photo on Facebook that showed smoke coming from the damaged garage.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District for any information on possible injuries and the cost of damages.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



