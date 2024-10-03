Local

Garage damaged after early morning fire in Miamisburg

By WHIO Staff

Cedar Lane Garage Fire Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) /Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))

MIAMISBURG — A garage is damaged after a fire in Miamisburg early Thursday morning.

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 6200 block of Cedar Lane on reports of a garage fire.

They have asked people to avoid Cedar Lane near Sunset Avenue, according to a social media post.

They posted a photo on Facebook that showed smoke coming from the damaged garage.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District for any information on possible injuries and the cost of damages.

We will update this story.

