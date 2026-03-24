Fuyao worker calls for company to send employees home amid fire

MORAINE — A Fuyao Glass America employee is calling for the company to send workers home after a fire burned near the facility for nearly 48 hours.

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Jamill Johnson, a forklift operator at the plant, reported experiencing headaches and other health concerns due to smoke entering the workspace.

The facility is located approximately 30 feet from the building where the fire broke out.

While workers have been provided with masks, some employees say the air quality is still poor and expressed fear that they could lose their jobs if they leave the facility to seek fresh air.

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Johnson has worked for the company for about a year.

She described the physical impact of the smoke following her shifts on Monday and Tuesday, noting that she began experiencing physical symptoms while operating her forklift.

“It’s like a wall between me and where the fire was at, and there’s still active smoke coming out right now,” Johnson said. “Right now, I have a headache.”

She argued that the safety equipment provided is an insufficient solution for the ongoing conditions inside the workspace.

“If you go to the clinic or whatever, they’re probably only going to give you a mask,” Johnson said. “I have a mask, I need to go home and get some fresh air.”

Multiple other employees reportedly contacted NewsCenter 7 regarding the conditions but declined to speak on camera or provide audio for fear of retaliation.

Johnson said she decided to speak publicly because she believes employees should not face the threat of termination for prioritizing their health.

“People don’t want to talk because they’re scared to lose their jobs,” Johnson said. “Because they’re threatening to take people’s jobs from them because they need the best air quality they can get.”

Johnson also expressed concern regarding the company’s culture and its investment in the workforce.

“It’s like they want you to put more into them than you put into yourselves,” Johnson said.

The fire was deemed under control around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

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