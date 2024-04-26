Funeral today for legendary UD basketball coach Don Donoher

KETTERING — Funeral services will be today for a legendary University of Dayton men’s basketball coach.

Family and friends will come together to remember former UD Coach Don Donoher this morning in Kettering.

News Center 7 originally reported that he passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

His funeral will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Ackerman Boulevard, according to his online obituary.

Friends may call today starting at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass.

The final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery, the obituary said.

Donoher coached the Dayton Flyers from 1964-1989 when he replaced Tom Blackburn.

He was the all-time winningest in Flyer basketball history with 437 wins.

Donoher led Dayton to nine NCAA Tournament appearances and seven NIT appearances. They won the 1968 NIT championship. His teams reached the Sweet 16 five times, the Elite Eight twice, and the NCAA Championship game once, losing to UCLA in 1967.

