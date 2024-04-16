Funeral services announced for legendary Dayton basketball coach

DAYTON — Funeral services have been announced for a legendary University of Dayton men’s basketball coach.

News Center 7 originally reported that former UD basketball Don Donoher passed away Friday at the age of 92.

His funeral will take place on April 26, according to his online obituary.

A gathering will take place for family and friends at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Ackerman Boulevard in Kettering.

The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. on April 26 and the final resting place will occur at Calvary Cemetery, the obituary said.

Donoher coached the Dayton Flyers from 1964-1989 when he replaced Tom Blackburn.

He was the all-time winningest in Flyer basketball history with 437 wins.

Donoher led Dayton to nine NCAA Tournament appearances and seven NIT appearances. They won the 1968 NIT championship. His teams reached the Sweet 16 five times, the Elite Eight twice, and the NCAA Championship game once, losing to UCLA in 1967.

