‘A true legend in every way possible;’ Tributes paid to former UD Coach Don Donoher

DAYTON — Many people paid tribute following the passing of University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Don Donoher.

The university announced that Donoher passed away on Friday at the age of 92.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he coached the Flyers for 25 seasons, 1964-1989, and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 437 wins.

Dayton-area congressman Mike Turner said in a statement that Coach Donoher, “was more than just a coach.”

“He cared about his players both on and off the court and instilled in them the values of hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Don’s memory will always inspire us, and his legacy will always be integral to the University of Dayton.”

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, said in a statement on social media that Donoher’s impact remains a part of the University of Dayton today.

“My condolences to the Donoher family. Coach Donoher was a legend on campus. He would always take time to offer an encouraging word. His impact on UD is still very much a part of the university today.”

University of Rhode Island head men’s basketball Archie Miller, who coached at Dayton from 2011-2017, called Don Donoher one of the greatest people he ever came across.

“Don Donoher was one of the great people I’ve ever come across. Always so supportive, caring, and loyal to Dayton Community, University, and Basketball Program. A True legend in every way possible. My family and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Donoher Family. RIP Coach.”

Former Wright State head coach Paul Biancardi spoke about his experiences with Donoher and called him an iconic figure in the game of college basketball.

“(I) had a beautiful visit back in 2022 with the legendary Don “Mick” Donoher. When I got the job at Wright State, we spent a lot of time together. He would come to practice, and we would talk ball. His son, Brian, worked on our staff and was outstanding. Don’s love of basketball, brilliance of the game, and humility captured my attention. He was the salt of the earth, and his family was always a priority. Especially his dear wife Sonia. You can read all of his basketball accolades, and it won’t do justice. Donoher finished his coaching career as the winningest coach in the University of Dayton basketball history. He did it with class and a highly competitive nature. He was a purest, an iconic figure in the game. Coaches take time to read up on his greatness. He loved @DaytonMBB and the Dayton community. He was great friends with Rick Majerus and Bobby Knight. I met and worked for Coach Majerus because of Coach Donoher. I know I don’t get that job without his efforts, and blessing. A true friend, mentor, and one of the greatest coaches of his time. He left a legacy on and off the court. RIP Don “Mick”Donoher.”

Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a statement that Coach Donoher a true legend and impacted so many student-athletes and coaches.

“Coach Donoher was a true legend, having impacted so many student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike. His dedication to the true value of sports, integrity, and loyalty to his teams, the University of Dayton, and his family highlight his legacy.”

