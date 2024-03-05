Funeral services announced for 14-year-old Ellie Carder

TROY — Funeral services have been announced for 14-year-old Ellie Carder.

The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, according to Carder’s obituary. Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Carder’s obituary described her as having a generous and kind spirit and a contagious laugh.

“Ellie will be remembered for her laughter; it was contagious. The room came alive when Ellie entered. The more she could make everyone laugh, the more fun she had. She had a way of uplifting others and entertaining them with her humor,” her obituary said.

Carder was last seen on Jan. 31, near East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue. Later that night, someone heard screaming at the ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

A week later, crews found her backpack north of ConAgra, and a large search resumed.

On March 3, more than 4 weeks after she was last seen, kayakers searching for Carder spotted a body.

“I’m calling in because I’m a kayaker out searching for Ellie Carder and we found a body,” a 911 caller told Miami County Communication Center dispatchers.

The 911 call brought emergency crews to a spot on the river near Route 202 and Ebberts Road.

Carder’s dad reported her missing on Feb. 2 and Troy first responders spent weeks searching the river after finding her backpack, but their miles-long, days-long search was unsuccessful.

The discovery of Carder’s body led to a vigil at the bridge where it was believed she went into the water.

News Center 7 was there Sunday night as friends and family put up markers and tied balloons to the railings.

A day later, our crews watched as people continued to come out and place items in honor of Carder.

Troy resident Brianna Slusher said Carder was nice to everyone she met, even interacting with her fifth-grade son on TikTok.

“She’s finally home, finally home,” Slusher said. “I’m a mom, I can’t even imagine what her parents are going through right now.”

