Funeral held for West Elkon man killed in Preble Co. crash

WEST ELKON — A funeral was held for a man who was killed in a crash that also claimed the life of a Preble County deputy.

Michael Eugene Gayhart II of West Elkon was identified as one of the drivers killed in a crash on State Route 503 in Preble County on Dec. 18.

Gayhart’s visitation was held on Dec. 27 at I Am the World the World ministries.

The visitation was followed by a service officiated by Pastor Jimmy Combs.

>> Funeral services for Preble County deputy killed in head-on crash held today

Gayhart was employed at Neyra Paving and Yellow Hammer Industrial.

>>RELATED: ‘He was a selfless person;’ Friends remember man killed in head-on crash in Preble Co.

He had plans for his derby career and had just got back on the track before his death, according to his obituary.

Gayhart is survived by his daughter, mom, sisters, brother, nephews, and niece.









©2023 Cox Media Group