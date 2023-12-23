Funeral services for Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy to be held today

RICHMOND — Funeral services for Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton will be held today.

34-year-old Hamilton of Eldorado was one of two people killed in a crash Monday morning.

The service will be held at the Pentecostal Tabernacle at 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond Indiana at 10 a.m.

The visitation for Hamilton was held yesterday evening at the church.

Hamilton will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis after the funeral. He leaves behind his parents and a 10-year-old daughter.

He started working for the Sheriff’s office in May 2022 and was promoted to road patrol in June. He also served in the Navy Reserve and the Army National Guard.





