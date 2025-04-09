Freeze Warning for entire region; cold, frosty morning

MIAMI VALLEY — It is another cold start for the region today.

We could also see more showers late this week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region today until 10 a.m.

Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 continues to monitor this weather pattern. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

We will see below-average temperatures on Wednesday.

Ritz says this includes cold frosty temperatures.

Frost Potential Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Little winds allow for frost. Wind chills are not as cold as yesterday,” she said.

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and showers arrive late this afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

There will be some isolated showers late this week.

We will update this story.

