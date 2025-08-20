Former softball coach learns punishment for demanding, threatening girls to send him nude photos

DARKE COUNTY — A former Darke County softball coach who demanded girls send him nude pictures of themselves has learned how long he will spend in federal prison.

Matthew Shoffstall has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Shoffstall pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and two counts of interstate threats (extortion) in 2024.

He admitted to texting several girls he coached on a middle-school-aged softball team and demanding nude photos. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2024.

Shoffstall threatened and intimidated “to coerce these minor children into complying with his demands,” prosecutors said in court documents filed in June 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Prosecutors said he tried “to procure access to one or more minor children so he could engage in sexual conduct with them,” and he “allegedly possessed, received and distributed child pornography.”

Shoffstall will be required to register as a sex offender.

