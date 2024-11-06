Local softball coach pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County softball coach accused of demanding girls to send him nude pictures of themselves has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Matthew Shoffstall pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and two counts of interstate threats (extortion), according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio documents filed on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Shoffstall is accused of texting several girls he coached on a middle-school-aged softball team and demanding nude photos. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May.

He threatened and intimidated “to coerce these minor children into complying with his demands,” prosecutors said in court documents filed in June.

Shoffstall also is accused of “attempting to procure access to one or more minor children so he could engage in sexual conduct with them,” prosecutors said, “and he allegedly possessed, received and distributed child pornography.”

He faces 15-30 years in prison for the production of child pornography charge and two years for the interstate threats charges, which are expected to run concurrently.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



