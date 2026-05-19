Fire division welcomes new battalion chief

VANDALIA — A local fire division has welcomed a new battalion chief to its ranks.
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The Vandalia Division of Fire shared on social media that they welcome Battalion Chief Brian Faruki to their team.
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Chief Faruki has served with the Kettering and Springfield Township Fire Departments, as well as part-time at the Vandalia Fire Division.
Most recently, he served as a Shift Captain with the Harrison Township Department.
“He brings a wealth of experience, proven leadership, and a strong commitment to providing top-tier, value-added customer service,” the fire division said in their post. “We are excited to have Brian join our department.”
Chief Faruki will officially take command of A-Shift beginning Thursday.
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