Fire division welcomes new battalion chief

VANDALIA — A local fire division has welcomed a new battalion chief to its ranks.

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The Vandalia Division of Fire shared on social media that they welcome Battalion Chief Brian Faruki to their team.

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Chief Faruki has served with the Kettering and Springfield Township Fire Departments, as well as part-time at the Vandalia Fire Division.

Most recently, he served as a Shift Captain with the Harrison Township Department.

“He brings a wealth of experience, proven leadership, and a strong commitment to providing top-tier, value-added customer service,” the fire division said in their post. “We are excited to have Brian join our department.”

Chief Faruki will officially take command of A-Shift beginning Thursday.

New Battalion Chief Vandalia (Vandalia Division of Fire)

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