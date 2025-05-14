Former Reds teammate calls Pete Rose reinstatement ‘great news’

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Red praised the move by Major League Baseball (MLB) to reinstate Pete Rose, MLB’s all-time hit leader.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that lifetime bans do not apply posthumously.

This makes him eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a WHIO employee interviewed Rose the week before he died.

>> PHOTOS: Pete Rose Through the Years

He said the Hall of Fame was for two reasons: fans and family.

Rose passed away at the age of 83 on September 30, 2024.

>> PHOTOS: Thousands of fans pay final respects to Reds legend Pete Rose

TRENDING STORIES:

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” Rose was never afraid to tell people what he thought.

Whether it was as a player or manager, Rose pushed the limits. But it was betting on baseball that got him banned.

Former Cincinnati Reds teammate Darrel Chaney, grandfather of Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney, played with Rose for seven seasons.

He told News Center 7 Tuesday night about the sign all the players saw hanging in the clubhouse.

“Above the door, it said, ‘No betting on baseball,” he said. “We all knew Pete was gambling, but how bad? I didn’t know.”

Rose was placed on the permanent eligibility list in 1989 by then-Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for betting on Major League games.

“I thought it was the right thing to do,” said Darrel.

But as time passed, he forgave Rose.

When he heard about the league lifting Rose’s ban, Darrel Chaney agreed with the move.

“My first reaction was that this was great news. Sort of too late in my estimation,” said Darrel.

One of Rose’s last interviews was in September 2024 with a WHIO employee. Rose was candid when talking about the band he had faced since 1989.

“What good is it going to do me or my fans to put me in the Hall of Fame a couple of years after I pass away?” Rose asked. “What’s the point?”

Rose was asked if he was bitter.

“I’m the one who ***** up. why am I going to be bitter?” he answered. “When you make a mistake, don’t be bitter toward other people. I wish I had not made the mistake, but I did. It’s history, get over it.”

Former News Center 7 Sports Director Mike Hartsock also spoke following Rose as a kid and then later as a sports reporter.

“All of a sudden, my hero was a villain, and that hurt,” he said. “That made it really tough for me to cover that entire story. That pain has gotten less and less over the years. Pete was an idol to me at a real young age.

Mike felt baseball should have made this move over 20 years ago.

“Bittersweet. It’s unfortunate in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Pete Rose did a lot for baseball. Did he do things wrong? Of course he did. We all know that. Should he have owned up to it right away? Yes. And had he owned up to it right away, he would have been in the Hall of Fame for 25 years.”

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards.

His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

The decision to change the league’s policy on permanent ineligibility, stating the bans will now expire after death, could allow other notorious players to enter the Hall of Fame.

This includes ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson, the 1919 Chicago White Sox, known for fixing the World Series that year, and 15 other deceased players.

0 of 17 Pete Rose Baseball hit king Pete Rose (Associated Press, file ) Pete Rose 24 Oct 1999: Pete Rose of the All Century Team is interviewed by the press before the World Series game two between the New York Yankees the Atlanta Braves at the Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yankees defeated the Braves 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 11: Pete Rose hugs Tommy Helms during the ceremony celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breaking the career hit record of 4,192 on September 11, 2010 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Helms was the first base coach on the record breaking night of September 11, 1985. Rose was honored before the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Tom Browning, Cesar Geronimo, Pete Rose, Tony Perez and Eric Davis take in the ceremony celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rose breaking the career hit record of 4,192 on September 11, 2010 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was honored before the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 11: Bob Castellini the CEO of the Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose share a laugh during the ceremony celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breaking the career hit record. Rose was honored before the start of the game between the Pittsburg Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 11, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Pete Rose Manages the Bridgeport Bluefish BRIDGEPORT, CT - JUNE 16: Former Major League Baseball player Pete Rose looks on during batting practice prior to managing the game for the Bridgeport Bluefish against the Lancaster Barnstormers at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on June 16, 2014 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) (Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) 86th MLB All-Star Game CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 14: Former player and manager Pete Rose waves to the crowd prior to the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) 86th MLB All-Star Game CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 14: Former Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose and Barry Larkin walk on the field prior to the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Pete Rose Speaks To Media After Lifetime Ban Upheld LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 25: Former Cincinnati Reds player and Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose speaks during his induction in to the Reds Hall of Fame before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on June 25, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 25: Former Cincinnati Reds player and Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose poses for a picture with former Reds players Johnny Bench and Tony Perez during his induction in to the Reds Hall of Fame before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on June 25, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 26: Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony to retire his No. 14 prior to the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on June 26, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 17: Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose acknowledges fans during a statue dedication ceremony prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 10-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 17: Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose reacts during a statue dedication ceremony prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 10-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) "Charlie Hustle & The Matter Of Pete Rose" World Premiere At The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Pete Rose and Mark Monroe attend "Charlie Hustle & The Matter Of Pete Rose" World Premiere At The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival on July 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for HBO) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for HBO)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group