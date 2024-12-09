Former Reds outfielder Dave Parker voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Reds outfielder has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former Red Dave Parker earned election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday via the Classic Baseball Era Committee process, announced Sunday on MLB Network.

Seven-time All-Star Dick Allen also will join him. Allen passed away back in 2020.

Parker played 19 seasons and was named to seven All-Star games.

He won two World Series rings. The first was with Pittsburgh in 1979 and the second came with Oakland in 1989.

Parker played three seasons with the Reds from 1984-1987.

“The Cobra is headed to Cooperstown,” the Reds announced on social media. “Congratulations to Dave Parker on his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame!”

“We are thrilled that Reds Hall of Fame Dave Parker, a dominant fixture in the Reds lineup from 1984-87 and one of the most intimidating hitters of his era, was selected for induction into the National Hall of Fame,” said Reds Hall of Fame Executive Director Rick Walls on social media.

Dave Parker was nicknamed, “The Cobra.” He attended Courier Tech High School in Cincinnati and made the Queen City his home after his career.

“He has remained a fixture in the community and a steadfast supporter and ambassador for Reds and local baseball. We couldn’t be happier for Dave and his family!”

Both Parker and Allen will be inducted this summer in Cooperstown, NY.

