Former Ohio State running back turned filmmaker releases second feature film

Maurice Hall is best known to Ohio State fans for his time as a standout running back on the football field. But, after his college days in scarlet and gray, Hall’s journey took an unexpected detour, originally reported by news partner WBNS 10-TV.

Hall’s post-football path began in an unlikely way. While covering sports for a local TV station, he was asked to do a live segment on game day.

As the camera rolled, he froze, a moment that he describes as “embarrassing.” After that experience, he was advised to take an acting class to overcome his stage fright. In the process, he discovered his true passion -- acting and filmmaking.

“I was working in Columbus for one of the news stations, and they said, ‘Let’s throw it out to Maurice on the field. Maurice, how’s it going out there?’ I froze. ‘Back to you,’ I managed to say. That was my first live shot,” Hall recalled with a laugh.

This moment sparked Hall’s transition from sports to the silver screen. His acting journey has been a successful one, with his latest project, “A Heart for Christmas,” now streaming on multiple platforms.

The romantic comedy, which Hall not only stars in but also wrote, produced, and directed, tells the story of a single father whose daughter hopes to give him the gift of love by finding him a new partner and her a new mom for Christmas.

In “A Heart for Christmas,” Hall stars alongside his real-life daughter, Sydney, who plays his daughter in the film. Hall wrote the role specifically for her, knowing her personality would bring the character to life in a way only she could.

“When I wrote the role, I wrote it for her. I knew her mannerisms, I knew how she talked. I knew that if she just committed to the role, she was going to do well,” said Hall. He added, “What a lot of people are saying is, she was out there stealing scenes. Every scene she was in, you knew she was there, and she was so great. I was just very proud of her.”

The heartwarming story of love and redemption has not only resonated with audiences, but Hall is also proud of the film’s success and grateful to those who helped bring it to life. Many of his investors had ties to his alma mater, and he has not forgotten where he came from. In fact, the film has several references to central Ohio.

“Obviously, when you’re trying to make a movie, there’s so much that goes into it, especially when it comes to getting funding,” Hall shared. “I’m so thankful to my investors, many of whom were connected to Ohio State. I really appreciate them for believing in me and coming through for me.”

As Hall continues to make a name for himself in the film industry, it’s clear that his journey—from Buckeye football star to successful filmmaker — is one of perseverance, passion, and a little bit of unexpected magic.

Fans of Hall can now enjoy his second feature film, “A Heart for Christmas,” this holiday season. The movie is streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Roku.

