Major deals bringing shoppers in for the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season

BEAVERCREEK — Today is one of the biggest days of the year for retailers and the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking out some of the biggest Black Friday deals LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

While Black Friday may not be as hectic as years past, sales are expected to be 3.2% higher than last year.

Retailers are offering major deals to bring customers into stores.

Some of the best deals shoppers can find today are on toys, gaming consoles, and TV’s.

But as always, you have to act fast to get the best deals.

Most stores will open up at 6 a.m., hours may vary by location.

