Police K9, handler graduate from training academy

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is welcoming a new four-legged officer into their ranks.

The police department announced that K9 Blu and his handler Officer Stull have officially graduated from the Kettering K9 Academy.

K9 Blu and Officer Stull began their training in the Academy in September according to a Facebook post from the department.

“K9 Blu is officially a certified good boy and can hit the streets for the real fun. Congratulations you two!” the post read.

