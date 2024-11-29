Police K9, handler graduate from training academy

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is welcoming a new four-legged officer into their ranks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The police department announced that K9 Blu and his handler Officer Stull have officially graduated from the Kettering K9 Academy.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Black Friday: What time do stores open?
- ‘I’ve been shot;’ 911 call details moments after shooting near Family Dollar
- 1 person hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton
K9 Blu and Officer Stull began their training in the Academy in September according to a Facebook post from the department.
“K9 Blu is officially a certified good boy and can hit the streets for the real fun. Congratulations you two!” the post read.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]