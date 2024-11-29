1 person hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of South Smithville Rd and Huffman Ave on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on their condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

