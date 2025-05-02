New bill that would ban unlicensed marijuana product sales headed to Ohio House

A bill that would ban unlicensed adult use marijuana is headed to the state House. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate this week.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher speaks with dispensary workers about how consumers can make sure they are buying a regulated product LIVE on News Center7 at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s not tested properly, it’s not regulated. I think it’s gone under the radar for a long time,” Tracey McMillin of Pure Ohio Wellness said.

McMillin says SB 86 is long overdue in Ohio.

The bill would ban any intoxicating hemp product that is sold at an unlicensed dispensary.

“A child is not going to walk in and buy anything from us, but my understanding is they can walk into those places and buy something,” McMillin said.

A doctor from Dayton Children’s Hospital spoke to state senators, saying ER visits for kids who were exposed to unlicensed products went up more than 570 percent from 2019 to 2023. The doctor added that the hospital gets multiple calls a day for children under 6-years-old who were exposed to unlicensed products.

State licensed dispensaries have much more strict rules.

