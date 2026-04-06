Former Ohio daycare worker facing charges after alleged sexual contact with child

CLERMONT COUNTY — A former daycare worker in Ohio is facing charges after he allegedly had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl, according to WLWT-TV and WXIX-TV.

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Christopher Helmer, 18, of Amelia, has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the investigation.

He worked at Jelly Bean Junction in Pierce Township, Clermont County, but was fired on March 26.

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Both stations reported that Helmer admitted to detectives that he kissed the child on the lips and had a “sexual infatuation” with the child.

Court documents indicate that Helmer also admitted that he had photos of the girl on his phone, which had been taken at the day care.

He said he deleted the pictures after he was fired, both stations reported.

The investigation into what happened at the daycare is ongoing.

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