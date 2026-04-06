‘This is nuts;’ Drivers battle heavy traffic to visit Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — The first Buc-ee’s in Ohio is open for business.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to law enforcement about the traffic impacts. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The Buc-ee’s is on I-70 and state Route 235 in Huber Heights.

The convenience store is 74,000 square feet, and it has more than 100 gas pumps.

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“This is nuts. It’s a gas station,” Taylor Carpernter of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The traffic on 235 led to a talk in Carpenter’s car.

“We discussed just turning around. We were like, ‘hey, guys, you want to just drive two hours back home? Or do you want go see what it’s about?’” Carpenter said.

This story will be updated.

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