Formerly homeless woman gives back, organizes toy drive for children

DAYTON — A formerly homeless woman wants to make sure kids have a Merry Christmas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Saturday on News Center at 11:00, Shondale Atkinson is among a group of people who organized a toy drive in Dayton that began this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson says people can drop off toys at Club 937 at the 5500 block of N. Main Street. It is open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m.

As people walk in, there are bins with Christmas wrapping to put toys in.

Shondale Atkinson has organized this toy drive for the third time.

“Kids in our community that are either living homeless or have just been gone through a hard time,” she told Patterson.

She said these kids are not only in dire need, but she can relate to them.

“(I) know, I lived in that homeless shelter, so it just means so much to me to be able to go back and be able to sow into a territory that gave me so much,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson said seeing the kids’ smiles brings her so much joy.

“I’ll never, ever forget what they’ve done for me,” she told Patterson.

She partnered with Brothers Breaking Bread and Club 937 owner Carl Johnson.

“Think about them. It’s not always about us, but it’s about them too. So, let’s get these toys and give it to the right people,” he said.

With one bin filled on Saturday, Johnson’s goal is to fill them up twice a week.

“We know we’re going to help a lot of families out there that’s in need,” he told Patterson.

The toy drive ends on Dec. 16. The next day, the group will organize the toys, wrap them up, and give them to kids at the shelters.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



