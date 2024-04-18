Former Cedarville women’s basketball coach to be inducted into hall of fame

CEDARVILLE — A former Cedarville University women’s basketball coach is going to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

>>Doctor arrested after explosives found during FBI investigations released from federal custody

Kirk Martin coached the Lady Jackets from 2001-2016 and will be enshrined on Saturday, according to a university spokesperson.

He had 380 career wins at Cedarville and took the team to two NAIA Division II championship games. His teams average 25 wins per season.

Martin also coached at Southeastern High School and led them to a 162-game winning streak.

>>Quarter-size hail, strong winds hit parts of the Miami Valley

Cedarville also had a 72-game conference streak under Martin, the spokesperson said.

“The winning streaks indicated a commitment by my players to the idea that we are gonna do things right every night,” said Martin. “We kept it simple. We’re gonna outwork you, we’re gonna run, we’re gonna run, we’re gonna take quality shots and we’re gonna rebound the basketball.”

He said that he loved his time at Cedarville and had no desire to go anywhere else.

Kirk Martin Photo contributed by Cedarville University (Cedarville University/Cedarville University)

©2024 Cox Media Group