Quarter-size hail, strong winds hit parts of the Miami Valley

URBANA — Storms moved through the Miami Valley Wednesday bringing with them hail and damaging winds.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a man who watched as storms rolled through his area. He shares what he saw LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Thomas Russell was startled by the sound of hail hitting the windows of his Urbana home.

As it got louder, Russell went to see how large the pieces were.

“We went outside to investigate and about quarter-sized hail was coming down and it was scattered everywhere,” Russell said.

>> Severe weather threat moves out of the region; More storms Thursday

To his surprise, the hail did not cause any serious damage.

“My mom’s screens in her house on her windows were tore up pretty bad, but that was the only damage we saw,” he said.

Viewers from Piqua, St. Paris, Troy, and Springfield sent News Center 7 videos of hail pelting their homes and windshields.

Drivers captured dark clouds and strong winds.

Russell said the storms were reminiscent of the devastating weather we have had recently, but relieved damage was not like what our area saw in March.

“You just never know and especially with the high temperatures the past couple of days it was pretty concerning at first,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Storms Move Through the Miami Valley Storm heading northeast, Troy. (iWitness 7 Viewer)









©2024 Cox Media Group