Strong to severe storms possible today; Much cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms possible today

Colder air attempts to return to the Valley

Frost concerns this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe weather outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday brings the chance, but not guaranteed, risk for severe weather, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

After morning showers clear out, we’ll have some dry time. This should allow the atmosphere to recover and support additional storms during the afternoon.

Storm threats today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

If we have enough recovery time, the afternoon storms could be strong to severe. The SPC is giving the Miami Valley a 2/5 risk for severe storms. A

Futurecast for 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

ll hazards would be possible should that afternoon round materialize including damaging winds, hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. High temperatures will be warm in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Drying out with partly cloudy skies. Not much cooler behind the Wednesday front with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Potential rainfall through 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: A chance for early morning showers and storms. Partly cloudy with the possibility of a few more showers during the day. High temperatures in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Highs in the upper 50s

SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid-30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Frost is possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and cool with another day in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

