‘Forever remain with us;’ Community remembers 18-year-old killed in go-kart crash

DAYTON — A community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old killed in a crash in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Semi rips front porch off Piqua home
- Assistant EMS chief pleads guilty to theft of drugs charges
- 1 dead after house fire in Riverside
News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to people who knew Lucas Hamilton. He will have how people are remembering him LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
A booth inside the Texas Roadhouse in Fairborn, where Hamilton worked, is filled with items remembering him.
News Center 7 previously reported that Hamilton died in a go-kart crash along Kemper Avenue in Dayton Monday night.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]