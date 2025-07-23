Flyers basketball among top 15 in attendance for 2024-25

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team ranked 15th nationally in average attendance for the 2024-25 season.

The Flyers drew an average of 13,407 fans per game, the university announced Wednesday.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Dayton has sold out its entire season, continuing a trend of high attendance figures over the past five years.

The Flyer’s top five attendance averages have all occurred in the last five seasons, with 13,407 fans per game in each of the last four seasons and 13,364 in the 2019-20 season.

National attendance statistics were not recorded during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dayton is one of only four schools in the top 20 for attendance that sold out every game, alongside Creighton, Purdue, and Michigan State.

Dayton has consistently ranked in the NCAA’s Top 35 for attendance every season since 1969, and has been in the Top 25 a total of 36 times.

The 11 millionth fan is expected to attend a Dayton men’s basketball game during the 2024-25 season opener, highlighting the long-standing support from the Flyer Faithful since UD Arena opened in 1969.

