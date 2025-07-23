High school wrestling coach accused of sending inappropriate texts to recent graduate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio high school wrestling coach has resigned after being accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a former student athlete, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

Olentangy Schools girls’ wrestling coach resigned on May 23 after the parent of a recent graduate raised concerns about text messages sent to their daughter.

Our media partner did not name the coach because he hasn’t been charged yet.

According to records obtained by WBNS-10, the parent emailed the school’s principal and athletic director with concerns on May 20.

The coach was placed on administrative leave later that day.

The email included screenshots of the text messages, WBNS-10 reported.

Some included phrases such as ‘Am I on your naughty list?’ and ‘Sending naked hugs and kisses your way. See you tomorrow at the wrestling banquet.’

In another email, the parent found more texts from the coach. One of the messages read, ‘I love who you are. If I was younger, I would’ve snatched you up in a heartbeat and rocked your world. Lol.’

The screenshots did not include dates showing when the messages were sent, WBNS-10 reported.

Other messages from the coach included comments like ‘Hope you had a fun prom night. You looked amazing’ and ‘I know you love me. Well, I hope.’

The coach denied the allegations in an email to the principal and athletic director, saying that the claims were false and without merit.

WBNS-10 obtained a statement from Olentangy Schools on the incident.

“On May 20, Olentangy Schools was made aware of allegations of potential district policy violations by [coach’s name], former girls wrestling coach at Olentangy Berlin High School. These allegations were immediately reported to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, child protective services, and the State Board of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct. While the district cannot provide a comment on the investigations by outside agencies, we can confirm that [the coach] resigned from his coaching role on May 23, 2025, and is no longer affiliated with Olentangy Schools in any capacity. Olentangy Schools remains committed to providing a safe, supportive, and positive environment for every student. We take any matter that impacts our students seriously, and we will continue to take swift, appropriate action to protect our students while upholding the integrity and high standards of our community.” — Olentangy Schools

