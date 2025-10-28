Fiscal officer accused of spending nearly $10M on gold coins temporarily banned from duties

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A fiscal who is facing a state investigation after allegedly trying to purchase gold coins with township money has been temporarily blocked from his duties.

A Montgomery County judge granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to temporarily ban Miami Township Fiscal Officer Bob Matthews while the state seeks his removal.

Matthews “in a purposeful and knowing manner, committed an act expressly prohibited by law with regard to a fiscal duty,” Judge Jonathan Hein stated.

Miami Township trustees had previously voted to remove Matthews from township offices, outside of instances necessary for the performance of his “statutorily-defined duties.”

Matthews is accused of attempting to cause the transfer of $9.7 million in township funds to purchase gold coins without the approval of the trustees.

The transaction was caught by the township’s fraud and accounting control and was canceled.

Matthews is also accused of attempting to fire the township’s finance director, Clay McCord, in his role of stopping the transaction.

Township Administrator Chrs Synder issued the following statment:

“We appreciate the court’s attention to this matter and look forward to a final resolution of the issues raised by the attorney general’s office in their complaint against Mr. Matthews. The Board of Trustees will discuss appointment of a deputy fiscal officer pursuant to their statutory obligation, given the suspension of Mr. Matthews by the court.”

The temporary ban is in place until the conclusion of the case against Matthews.

