Rain, chilly this morning; First Freeze warning issued for Miami Valley this fall

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire Miami Valley starting Wednesday at 2 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Freeze Warning for Wednesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

The Miami Valley is expected to see cold temperatures for the first time this fall.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to TRACK these cold temperatures and has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Tuesday will be the coldest day in the area since April 5 with highs in the low 50s. There will be scattered showers to start but will diminish throughout the day, according to Marando.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected Wednesday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to NWS.

They have encouraged people to drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover ground pipes.

Temperatures will slowly warm to end the week.

We will update this story.

