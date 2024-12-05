Firefighters working to extinguish house fire

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department is working to put out a house fire in Dayton.
The fire is near the 1900 block of Kensington Drive.
According to the department’s social media, the house has heavy smoke and fire.
The responding crews are using multiple water hoses to battle the fire.
News Center 7 is following this fire and will update as we receive more information.
