Five men formally charged after gunfire leads to pursuit, multiple crashes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Five men have been formally charged in connection to a shooting that led to a police chase and several crashes in Springfield last week.

19-year-old Noah Cameron, 18-year-old Sha’Ron Threats, 19-year-old Shelton Threats, 25-year-old Kavonte Knolton, and 26-year-old Raekwon Hall were indicted on Dec. 3, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

Cameron, Shelton and Sha’Ron Threats, and Knolton are each facing two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of possession of dangerous ordnance, and three counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Hall is facing two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

A Springfield police officer was organizing Operation Thanksgiving at the Springfield Police Substation on 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. on Nov. 26 when they heard multiple gunshots, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers made their way to the area and saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe driving away eastbound on W. Grand Avenue.

Police previously told News Center 7 that two houses were hit by gunfire during this incident. Court records show that one house was in the 100 block of W. Southern Avenue and the other was in the 100 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Officers found several shell casings in the 100 block of W. Southern Avenue.

An officer in an unmarked car started chasing the Tahoe.

Hall reportedly got out of the car in the 10 block of W. Southern Avenue and ran away.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Springfield officer hit Hall with their unmarked car in an alley off Southern Avenue.

Hall suffered minor injuries, but kept running and was caught a few blocks away. Police said he had a 9mm Glock handgun on him.

Additional officers continued chasing the Tahoe, which reportedly hit speeds of 65 MPH on city streets.

During the chase, Shelton Threats allegedly got out of the car and ran away on foot. He was later arrested.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, state troopers say a Springfield officer in an unmarked car hit a pickup at the intersection of Main and Belmont during the chase. A total of four drivers collided.

The Tahoe eventually stopped on E. High Street, according to court records.

Officers found Sha’Ron Threats and Noah Cameron in the car. Both men were arrested.

Another man, later identified as Knolton, ran from the scene.

Court records indicate that officers obtained a search warrant for the Tahoe and found a semiautomatic Glock with a device that made it fully automatic and some of Knolton’s belongings.

Sha’Ron Threats, Cameron, and Hall were booked into the Clark County Jail.

A warrant was issued for Shelton Threats because he needed medical attention after the incident, according to court documents.

It is unclear if Knolton has been arrested at this time. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office could not provide a mugshot for Knolton.

