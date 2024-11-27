Officer hits suspect with car, another involved in crash after gunfire leads to chase in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — New details about a chaotic scene in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell is piecing together new information from deputies. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, It started with gunfire, then a chase and multiple crashes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Reports from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield police reveal new details.

Police said it started when someone fired a gun on Southern Avenue.

During a chase, a Springfield officer hit a suspect with their cruiser.

A Springfield detective also caused a separate crash.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



